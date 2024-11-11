Rafael Cardoso manda recado para haters: “Ficam falando cada merda”

Rafael Cardoso usou as redes sociais para responder às críticas após compartilhar um vídeogether with his wife, Carol Ferraz, and their children, Aurora, Valentin and Helena. The actor shared a message inspired by the Bible, exalting the importance of family as the “larger project of God”, but soon found himself under criticism.

In the video caption, Rafael wrote about the importance of family as a source of strength and refuge, highlighting that a home centered on God becomes a place of peace. “Take care of your family as a way to honor God’s plan. Take a moment today to thank your family and strengthen your bonds with love and faith”, he said.

However, the reaction of his followers was mixed, and Rafael did not hesitate to respond to the criticism. “For those who will come and say bad things, be happy! Life gives us the chance to reinvent ourselves, regardless of what has happened. And if you’re going to talk rubbish, stop following me and get out! I have no patience for crying”, he defused.

Responding even more directly to the “haters”, Rafael was firm: “I’m here doing my thing, day by day, winning every battle. Then, if you’re from the tribe of mimimi and complaining, find another place. You’re not welcome here!”, he said.